Five things to watch this week
How white Barbie affected black women, drag queens in Paris, Holocaust family drama, Roe v Wade and a black comedy romance
BLACK BARBIE — NETFLIX
Director Lagueria Davis takes a personal route into the exploration of themes about the depiction of black womanhood in Western popular culture. Davis’ aunt Beulah Mae Mitchell worked for Barbie creator Mattel for 44 years. During this time she watched the company navigate the difficult questions of racial representation and diversity in relation to its most popular and influential product. Produced by Shonda Rhimes, the film weaves a provocative meditation on the influence of white Barbie on the self-image of young women of colour and whether the eventual introduction of a black Barbie changed that...
