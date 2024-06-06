Five things to watch this week
Karl Lagerfeld biopic, a galaxy far, far away, dissecting evil, police procedural and Clippers scandal
BECOMING KARL LAGERFELD — DISNEY PLUS
Daniel Brühl takes on the role of legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in this handsomely produced biopic series. Toiling for decades in the far less glamorous world of ready-to-wear fashion, Lagerfeld decided in the late 1970s, with the help of French business person Pierre Bergé (Alex Lutz), to make his big play for domination of the couture market, whose king was the German’s friendly rival, Yves Saint Laurent, (Arnaud Valois). What followed was a messy battle for fashion’s top spot that saw Lagerfeld take over the reins at Chanel, where he ruled over the empire of high fashion until his death in 2019, becoming one of the industry’s most outspoken and memorably eccentric characters in the process...
