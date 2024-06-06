Big trouble in the 2024 box office
What Hollywood studios do next may decide their future for decades to come
06 June 2024 - 15:10
Memorial Day weekend in the US, which was on May 25-27 this year, is traditionally a much-anticipated moment in the calendar for Hollywood studios looking to begin their usual dominance of the northern hemisphere summer season.
Big-budget family fare, tentpole action and franchise favourites begin their expected journeys to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue as the summer begins. Initially, this year seemed, in spite of some obstacles, to be headed for a strong if slightly lower run of box office receipts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.