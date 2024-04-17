CHRIS THURMAN: Othello reclaims his language, gods and heritage in Foot’s reimagining
The production team came to the play knowing that the original text did not suit them, and that they had to do it their own way, lead actor Atandwa Kani says
Atandwa Kani has been saying all the appropriate things when interviewed about his role in a landmark new production of Othello. For example, pressed to comment on what it is like having a world-famous actor as his dad — Is it difficult to be known as “John Kani’s son”? — he has been firm, diplomatic and poignant: “Absolutely not. He is my father, he has taught me how to be a man, how to explore love, to embrace responsibility. I’ve chosen acting but he’s still my biggest supporter. I don’t take him as this great hero; the world does, and rightly so, but first and foremost he’s my father. There’s no pressure, only love.”
Yet when I chat to Kani junior over the phone, knowing that I share many of his views about Shakespeare, he lets slip a few thoughts that, he admits, “I probably shouldn’t say”. This production of Othello is not one for those unfortunate souls who think of themselves as Shakespearean purists: “We came to this play knowing that the original text does not suit u...
