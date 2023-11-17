Tinsel Town judders back to technicolour life
Actors can now return to shameless self-promotion, though industry players may wonder if it is necessary
With the Screen Actors Guild strike finally coming to an end, things can now get back to some sort of normal in Hollywood. That at least would be the idea, but there’s no denying that things have changed and won’t quite be the same as they were back in early July before the strike kicked off.
Though actors can now get back to work both in front of film cameras and, perhaps more importantly for studios, back in front of the camera on red carpets and late-night talk shows for publicity junkets. The duration of the strike has meant that schedules have changed and as the year comes to a close, much of the publicity may be more focused on last-dash Oscar consideration than upcoming films. Many of these have been delayed until 2024, after worried studios decided to hedge their bets and opt for safe, poststrike release dates...
