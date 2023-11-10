Five things for you to watch this week
The realities of life on the Cape Flats, two assassins, a romance and a family’s fight to keep their land
The Killer — Netflix
Director David Fincher reunites with Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker for this moody noir about a vengeful hitman played with icy composure and black humour by Michael Fassbender. High on craft, with an impressive visual realisation that mirrors the dedication to his job of Fassbender’s unnamed protagonist, the film, adapted from a French graphic novel, follows the assassin for hire as he seeks vengeance on those responsible for putting his girlfriend in hospital. As he travels the world in search of his targets, accompanied by a pitch-perfect score from regular Fincher collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Fassbender takes some jabs at the shallowness of modern consumer society and keeps his killer laser focused on the job at hand, which, though it involves many of the tropes of the hitman genre, subverts expectations with effective slyness...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.