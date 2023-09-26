Life / Arts & Entertainment

WATCH: Blame game rages on over Burna Boy concert

Business Day TV spoke to entertainment journalist Masego Seemela

26 September 2023 - 16:28
by Business Day TV
Burna Boy performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14 2023 in Indio, California. Picture: GETTY IMAGES FOR COACHELLA/FRAZER HARRISON.
Burna Boy performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14 2023 in Indio, California. Picture: GETTY IMAGES FOR COACHELLA/FRAZER HARRISON.

It was a disappointing long-weekend for Burna Boy fans as the African giant was supposed to perform at the FNB stadium, but the event was cancelled due to fraud allegations linked to one of the persons meant to promote the concert.

For more on the story, Business Day TV spoke to Entertainment journalist Masego Seemela.

