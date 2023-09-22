Five things to watch this weekend

Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington in ‘The Super Models’. Picture: APPLE TV+.
The Super Models — Apple TV +
Produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment, this four-part docuseries plays hard on ’90s nostalgia in its exploration of the rise to global dominance of supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. The four women participate in extensive on-camera interviews in which they tell the stories of how they came to dominate and ultimately completely change the world of fashion and remind us of the indelible effect they had on popular culture.
This four-part series spotlights the remarkable careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.
Free State — M-Net Movies 2 (DStv 106) 10.15pm tonight
A neo-noir set in the flat desolation of the Free State. Directed by Robin Goode and written by Daniel Levi and Raffaella Delle Donne, it’s an “ordinary men tainted by money” drama that recalls the Coen Brothers’ Blood Simple and No Country for Old Men in atmosphere and tone. After an unsuccessful hunting trip in Warden, two Jewish brothers — the quietly determined Joel (Conrad Kemp) and the quietly suffering and drug- and alcohol-addicted Matthew (Carel Nel) — find themselves in the same rundown hotel as a pair of bank robbers, one of whom is a creepy, psychopathic Nazi (Warrick Grier). When Joel comes upon the wreck of the robbers’ car, he finds a bag full of their stolen cash and, unseen by his sleeping brother, takes it. What follows is a fable about greed, brotherhood and creeping corruption that’s admirably controlled by director Goode, with a foreboding score by Markus Wormstorm. The film will be available on DStv Catch Up after its initial screening.
Gangs of Oslo — Netflix
An imperfect but dramatically engaging six-part series set in the Norwegian underworld that, in the vein of British social realist crime hit Top Boy, explores the relationship between two friends with similar upbringings who’ve chosen different paths in life. When cop Moaz Ibrahim (Emir Zamwa) becomes involved in an investigation into drug world activities, he’s brought into direct conflict with his former childhood best friend, Rami (Isak Bakheit), who is now the leader of a ruthless drug gang. As the stakes are raised and the choices facing the former friends become more difficult and consequential, the ultimate question of whether they’ll both survive becomes increasingly tense and urgent. Slow to build but suitably intriguing once it finds its pace, the show doesn’t skirt some of the bigger issues of immigrant life, racism and police brutality that hang over it.
The Continental — Prime Video
There’s been much outcry about the participation of politically dodgy Hollywood outcast Mel Gibson in this John Wick universe spin-off series, but for fans off the high-octane, stunt wizardry of the films there’s plenty to satisfy here. Set in an alternative version of the 1970s, the prequel series tells the story of the rise of Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) from gang underling to ultimate boss of the New York chain of Continental hotels — assassin safe havens where business is banned.
The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind.
Avenue 5 Season 2 — Showmax
The Thick of It and Veep creator Armando Iannucci’s space tourism satire is gentler and less gleefully foul-mouthed than its predecessors but it still offers much in the way of sharp jokes and slight but effective satire of a world that billionaires such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have promised is not so far off as we think. It’s not quite as smart as Iannucci’s previous work but it’s still better than average, silly fun. Streaming on Showmax from September 25.
The ship has hit the fan. From the creator of Veep.
