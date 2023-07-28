CHRIS THURMAN: Truth, lies and films on UFOs in the Midlands
True to style, the Hilton Arts Festival presents an unusual take on the story of interplanetary traveller Elizabeth Klarer
The Hilton Arts Festival in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands has, over the course of three decades, developed from a niche event into one of SA’s key annual arts platforms. It takes place from August 11-13, with a broad offering of theatre, music, visual arts, film, workshops, markets and more.
My eye was immediately drawn to some familiar names on the programme — although the pleasure of a festival also lies in seeing shows you don’t know anything about, and discovering new favourites. Sadly I won’t be in Hilton to enjoy the live productions, but I have had the opportunity to watch the films that will be screened this year. One of these is the 2023 release Beyond the Light Barrier, a documentary produced and directed by Uga Carlini...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.