CHRIS THURMAN: The art of catching motion in a moment
Photographers will capture performing artists at the JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience in Durban
During a recent research and teaching visit to Germany, I had the pleasure of meeting Peter Marx, a friend and colleague at the University of Cologne. Prof Marx is the director of the university’s Theatre Studies Collection, a marvellous archive housed in Schloss Wahn — schloss being usefully ambiguous here, as the building is part moated castle and part baroque palace.
I visited a handful of similarly impressive libraries and archives during the course of my travels, and the irony was not lost on me that I had come to these architectural and scholarly wonders of the Global North to study rare texts produced in the Global South (mostly in Africa)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now