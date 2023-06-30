An old take on young love

Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Acclaimed British actor Geraldine James thought it was a joke when she was asked to take the lead in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s latest production of As You Like It, a comedy of young love.
A quick chat with Omar Elerian, the production’s relatively youthful Italian-born director, and James, 72, was “completely sold” on why he wanted a cast dominated by actors aged over 70, she said.
Playing at the Royal Shakespeare Company’s home in Stratford, central England, until August 5, the production is in step with a trend for experimental casting — last Ian McKellan, now 84, played the student prince Hamlet. It also advances the anti-ageist cause dear to the hearts of many actors.
But Elerian, 44, says it was primarily about drawing on the experiences of his veteran cast and their enhanced power to draw out Shakespeare’s meaning.
“I thought that ... people who had ... come of age during the 60s and the 70s ... (it) might be really interesting to have their take ... on a play that is all about love and freedom and subversion of rules,” he said.
James’ experience ranges from performing in Richard Attenborough’s 1980s film Gandhi to Netflix series Anne with an E, as well as previous Shakespearean roles.
To have her playing Rosalind “is a gift”, Elerian says. She brings her craft “to a role and words that in more kind of traditional casting, we wouldn’t be able to hear”.
He sets As You Like It in a rehearsal room, where the actors reminisce about a show from their distant youth.
Just four of the 16-strong cast are under 70, allowing for a generational interplay that Elerian says is too rare in a society in which age is often “tolerated rather than embraced”.
James says she hopes the production will inspire other daring casting, including giving more women the fascinating parts Shakespeare wrote for old men, such as Lear and Prospero.
Her one criticism of Britain’s greatest playwright is that his best female roles, such as Rosalind, are young.
Reuters
An old take on young love
Just four of the 16-strong cast of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s latest production of As You Like It are younger than 70
