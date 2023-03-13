Fanciful winner ‘Everything Everywhere’ rules at Oscars

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
City’s valuation and rating methodologies are not based on economic reality, or fairness, but on who can be squeezed, and who is more likely to pay
Finance MMC Dada Morero says the move by households and businesses to alternative sources of power will put the city’s finances under strain
Chief registrar in the office of the chief justice says the supposed court order Makwarela submitted was fake and it would refer the matter to the Hawks
The bank ruled out injecting capital into its Ghana operations where it booked a R2.7bn impairment
The fall may be due to ‘excessive rains at the start of SA’s 2022/2023 summer crop production season’
Agreement between Guinea’s transitional government, Rio Tinto and Chinese investors paves the way for work to resume in March
He could be a Springbok at the 2027 Rugby World Cup, says Joey Mongalo
Business Day TV spoke to TimesLive publisher Bongani Siqoko
Los Angeles — Everything Everywhere All at Once won the coveted Best Picture trophy at the Academy Awards on Sunday as Hollywood embraced an off-kilter story about a Chinese-American family working out their problems across multiple dimensions.
The movie claimed seven awards overall, including three of the four acting Oscars for stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Yeoh played the lead role of a stressed-out laundromat owner who finds she has superpowers in alternate universes.
“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities,” the 60-year-old Malaysian actress said on stage. “And ladies, don’t let anybody ever tell you you are ever past your prime.”
Everything Everywhere was an improbable winner as a film that strayed far from traditional storytelling to spin a tale about a family at odds. The kung fu adventure was filled with oddities such as people with hot dogs for fingers and a chef with a raccoon under his hat. Plastic googly eyes and a giant everything bagel also played important roles.
Quan, a onetime child star who gave up acting for two decades, won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Yeoh’s disgruntled husband in a family grappling with a tax audit that threatens their business.
A weeping Quan, who was born in Vietnam, kissed his gold Oscar statuette as he held it on stage in front of the biggest names in show business.
Quit acting
“My journey started on a boat,” Quan said. “I spent a year in a refugee camp. Somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage.”
As a boy, Quan starred in a 1984 Indiana Jones movie and The Goonies in 1985. The 51-year-old said he had quit acting for years because he saw little opportunity for Asian actors on the big screen.
“They say stories like this only happen in the movies,” he added. “I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This is the American dream.”
Curtis, who built a career in horror films such as Halloween, won best supporting actress for playing a frumpy tax agent named Deirdre Beaubeirdre.
The 64-year-old Curtis looked upward and addressed her late parents, Academy award nominees Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. “I just won an Oscar,” she said through tears.
The Whale star Brendan Fraser, known for 1990s roles such as The Mummy and Encino Man, won Best Actor for playing a severely obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter.
A German remake of World War 1 epic All Quiet on the Western Front was named Best International Feature. The movie, which streamed on Netflix, depicts the horrors of trench warfare through the eyes of a young man initially keen to join the fight. It won four Oscars, second highest after Everything Everywhere.
Director Edward Berger thanked the film’s young star, Felix Kammerer, who joined him on stage.
Nearly killed
“This was your first movie, and you carried us on your shoulders as if it was nothing,” Berger said.
Navalny, about the poisoning that nearly killed Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, and his detention since his 2021 return to Moscow, won the Oscar for Best Feature Documentary.
“Alexei, I am dreaming of the day when you will be free and our country will be free,” his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, said on stage. “Stay strong my love.”
Naatu Naatu, a song from the Indian movie RRR that created a viral dance sensation, was honoured as Best Original Song.
Independent studio A24, which released Everything Everywhere and The Whale, claimed nine awards, more than any other studio.
A crisis response team was on hand in case of an unexpected twist. The group was formed after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage last year, tarnishing the film industry’s most prestigious ceremony.
At the start of the show, two US military aircraft flew over the Oscars theatre, and host Jimmy Kimmel landed on the stage by parachute, in a tribute to best picture nominee Top Gun: Maverick.
Comedian Kimmel joked in his opening monologue about the audience reaction to Smith’s attack last year. “If anything unpredictable or violent happens at the ceremony, just do what you did last year — nothing,” he told the crowd of A-list celebrities. “Maybe give the assailant a hug.”
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio was named Best Animated Feature.
The 95th Academy Awards ceremony was broadcast live on Walt Disney Co’s ABC network. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hoped to move past the slap and stage a glitzy show and boost sagging TV ratings.
Before the awards, nominees dressed in designer gowns and tuxedos touted their movies on a champagne carpet in place of the traditional red.
Winners are voted on by about 10,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the film academy.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Fanciful winner ‘Everything Everywhere’ rules at Oscars
The movie claimed seven awards, including three of the four acting Oscars for stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis
Los Angeles — Everything Everywhere All at Once won the coveted Best Picture trophy at the Academy Awards on Sunday as Hollywood embraced an off-kilter story about a Chinese-American family working out their problems across multiple dimensions.
The movie claimed seven awards overall, including three of the four acting Oscars for stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Yeoh played the lead role of a stressed-out laundromat owner who finds she has superpowers in alternate universes.
“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities,” the 60-year-old Malaysian actress said on stage. “And ladies, don’t let anybody ever tell you you are ever past your prime.”
Everything Everywhere was an improbable winner as a film that strayed far from traditional storytelling to spin a tale about a family at odds. The kung fu adventure was filled with oddities such as people with hot dogs for fingers and a chef with a raccoon under his hat. Plastic googly eyes and a giant everything bagel also played important roles.
Quan, a onetime child star who gave up acting for two decades, won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Yeoh’s disgruntled husband in a family grappling with a tax audit that threatens their business.
A weeping Quan, who was born in Vietnam, kissed his gold Oscar statuette as he held it on stage in front of the biggest names in show business.
Quit acting
“My journey started on a boat,” Quan said. “I spent a year in a refugee camp. Somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage.”
As a boy, Quan starred in a 1984 Indiana Jones movie and The Goonies in 1985. The 51-year-old said he had quit acting for years because he saw little opportunity for Asian actors on the big screen.
“They say stories like this only happen in the movies,” he added. “I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This is the American dream.”
Curtis, who built a career in horror films such as Halloween, won best supporting actress for playing a frumpy tax agent named Deirdre Beaubeirdre.
The 64-year-old Curtis looked upward and addressed her late parents, Academy award nominees Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. “I just won an Oscar,” she said through tears.
The Whale star Brendan Fraser, known for 1990s roles such as The Mummy and Encino Man, won Best Actor for playing a severely obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter.
A German remake of World War 1 epic All Quiet on the Western Front was named Best International Feature. The movie, which streamed on Netflix, depicts the horrors of trench warfare through the eyes of a young man initially keen to join the fight. It won four Oscars, second highest after Everything Everywhere.
Director Edward Berger thanked the film’s young star, Felix Kammerer, who joined him on stage.
Nearly killed
“This was your first movie, and you carried us on your shoulders as if it was nothing,” Berger said.
Navalny, about the poisoning that nearly killed Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, and his detention since his 2021 return to Moscow, won the Oscar for Best Feature Documentary.
“Alexei, I am dreaming of the day when you will be free and our country will be free,” his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, said on stage. “Stay strong my love.”
Naatu Naatu, a song from the Indian movie RRR that created a viral dance sensation, was honoured as Best Original Song.
Independent studio A24, which released Everything Everywhere and The Whale, claimed nine awards, more than any other studio.
A crisis response team was on hand in case of an unexpected twist. The group was formed after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage last year, tarnishing the film industry’s most prestigious ceremony.
At the start of the show, two US military aircraft flew over the Oscars theatre, and host Jimmy Kimmel landed on the stage by parachute, in a tribute to best picture nominee Top Gun: Maverick.
Comedian Kimmel joked in his opening monologue about the audience reaction to Smith’s attack last year. “If anything unpredictable or violent happens at the ceremony, just do what you did last year — nothing,” he told the crowd of A-list celebrities. “Maybe give the assailant a hug.”
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio was named Best Animated Feature.
The 95th Academy Awards ceremony was broadcast live on Walt Disney Co’s ABC network. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hoped to move past the slap and stage a glitzy show and boost sagging TV ratings.
Before the awards, nominees dressed in designer gowns and tuxedos touted their movies on a champagne carpet in place of the traditional red.
Winners are voted on by about 10,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the film academy.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ scoops top SAG award
Not so quiet on the western front
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ the big winner at Bafta awards
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.