Life / Arts & Entertainment

Beyoncé breaks Grammy wins record

But pop superstar loses again in the prestigious Album of the Year category, this time to UK singer Harry Styles

06 February 2023 - 08:54 Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway

Los Angeles — Pop superstar Beyoncé broke the record for most career wins at music's Grammy awards on Sunday but lost again in the prestigious Album of the Year category, this time to British singer Harry Styles.

Beyoncé added four Grammys to her collection, bringing her lifetime total to 32 and surpassing the tally of late classical conductor Georg Solti.

Despite her success through the years, the 41-year-old Break My Soul singer has never claimed the Best Album trophy. Styles took home that honour on Sunday for Harry's House.

“I've been so inspired by every artist in this category,” a surprised Styles said as he accepted the award. “On nights like tonight, it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music.”

Grammy voters spread the top awards among several artists.

Lizzo's upbeat About Damn Time won Record of the Year.

She dedicated the award to Prince, saying the late artist had inspired her to make positive music. Lizzo also saluted Beyoncé and recalled how she skipped out of school in fifth grade to see the Halo singer in concert.

“You clearly are the artist of our lives,” Lizzo said.

Blues singer Bonnie Raitt's Just Like That, about an organ donor, earned Song of the Year.

Styles triumphed over a formidable, wide-ranging field that included Beyoncé, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, Lizzo, British vocalist Adele and disco-era Swedish hit maker ABBA.

Beyoncé took the stage as she secured the all-time Grammy record with her award for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance.

“I am trying not to be too emotional. I am trying just to receive this night,” Beyoncé said. “I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.”

She also thanked her family and “the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre”.

Earlier, Beyoncé was absent when she was named the winner of Best R&B Song for Cuff It. Host Trevor Noah said the singer was stuck in traffic. He later handed her the trophy at her seat in the audience.

Bad Bunny took home the award for Best Música Urbana album for Un Verano Sin Ti. For Best Rap Album, Kendrick Lamar triumphed with Mr Morale & the Big Steppers.

Honorees were chosen by about 11,000 members of the Recording Academy.

American jazz singer Samara Joy was named Best New Artist.

“Oh my gosh. I've been watching you all on TV for so long,” she said. “All of you are so inspiring to me.” 

Reuters

Legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78

Jeff Beck, called 'iconic genius and master guitarist', had contracted bacterial meningitis
News
3 weeks ago

SARAH BUITENDACH: Bey cool like the youth

The Beyhive is abuzz over Beyoncé’s new album. It’s an anthem for a post-Covid era and will further boost her $450m fortune
Opinion
6 months ago

BIG READ: Spotify takes the long view as it shrugs off losses from podcasting

Despite the huge outlay, podcasting accounted for only 7% of listening in the 2022 first quarter and 2% of 2021 revenue
Businessweek
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Are the days of car ownership numbered?
Life / Motoring
2.
Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Exercises and ...
Life
3.
Beyoncé breaks Grammy wins record
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
5.
REVIEW: Faster and more frugal Chery Tiggo 8 Pro ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78

News

African creatives can create a brighter economic future for the continent

Opinion

SARAH BUITENDACH: Bey cool like the youth

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.