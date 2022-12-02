CHRIS THURMAN: Art is a much better way to glam and still avoid state capture

Investors focus on US non-farm payrolls data and signs China is easing its zero-Covid policy
Long Covid is partly to blame for why so many working-age people opt to drop out
All the latest news and analysis on the fallout from the report into the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm
SPONSORED |Through the Intombazane Development Trust, aided by consulting firm Gestalt, your business can reach the highest possible empowerment score for the lowest investment
Local unit weakens as much as 4% as market reacts to political instability after Phala Phala report
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Allen Weisselberg, former CFO at the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges and served as the prosecution’s star witness
The Old Mutual Wealth Double Century is a lovely jaunt if done with friends
Fans celebrate at the Fifa World Cup 2022, China’s lockdown protests, astronauts prepare for Shenzhou-15 launch, Biden hosts Macron, scores injured in Kerala protests, and more
It is a compliment of sorts that full-time narcissist, part-time chef and small-time celebrity David Manal chose to set up shop in SA. Our country is the destination of choice for many a soulless grifter ... just ask the Guptas. Like them, Manal has found in Jacob Zuma a local patron: a dead star (somewhere between a white dwarf and a black hole) to which he could hitch his greedy wagon.
Let me reassure you that what I have just written is not defamation. Manal wears his credentials as “a rich, successful and ruthless businessman” with pride. The blurb for his ghostwritten autobiography, Kitchen Gangster, declares that Manal — born Ihsan Mohammed Manal Abdulatife Abdallah — has been obsessed, since he was a poor kid on the make in Saudi Arabia, with accumulating money and pursuing what he calls “the high life”, with little care for right and wrong...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS THURMAN: Art is a much better way to glam and still avoid state capture
Mixing it up with the political low-lifes really is only for those desperate for some high life
It is a compliment of sorts that full-time narcissist, part-time chef and small-time celebrity David Manal chose to set up shop in SA. Our country is the destination of choice for many a soulless grifter ... just ask the Guptas. Like them, Manal has found in Jacob Zuma a local patron: a dead star (somewhere between a white dwarf and a black hole) to which he could hitch his greedy wagon.
Let me reassure you that what I have just written is not defamation. Manal wears his credentials as “a rich, successful and ruthless businessman” with pride. The blurb for his ghostwritten autobiography, Kitchen Gangster, declares that Manal — born Ihsan Mohammed Manal Abdulatife Abdallah — has been obsessed, since he was a poor kid on the make in Saudi Arabia, with accumulating money and pursuing what he calls “the high life”, with little care for right and wrong...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.