×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Hollywood celebrities haunted by ghostbusting

The past comes back to haunt Sacheen Littlefeather and Bill Murray

BL Premium
28 October 2022 - 05:00 Tymon Smith

It’s been a bad entertainment news week for the ghost of a once- revered Native American activist, an ageing 80s-era comedian and of course there’s the continued Greek tragic downfall of ye who shall not be named.

First up is Sacheen Littlefeather, most famous as the Native American rights activist who in 1973 appeared at the Academy Awards to refuse Marlon Brando’s best actor Oscar on his behalf in protest at the treatment of Native Americans by Hollywood and the US...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.