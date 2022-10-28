Market data including bonds and fuel prices
It could boost its coffers even more if it fixed the problems the sector is experiencing
Business Day TV talks to Head of Legal at Luno, Paul Harker
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
CFO Brian Olsavsky says world’s biggest online retailer is bracing for slower economic growth
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
United Exports says the funding provided by the International Finance Corporation and FMO will help create over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030
The Biden administration releases three documents that underscore ‘a very high bar for nuclear employment’
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
The Great War, Carlos Ghosn’s fall from grace, a murderous nurse, an uncompromising portrait of Russia and satire from visual artist Martine Syms
It’s been a bad entertainment news week for the ghost of a once- revered Native American activist, an ageing 80s-era comedian and of course there’s the continued Greek tragic downfall of ye who shall not be named.
First up is Sacheen Littlefeather, most famous as the Native American rights activist who in 1973 appeared at the Academy Awards to refuse Marlon Brando’s best actor Oscar on his behalf in protest at the treatment of Native Americans by Hollywood and the US...
Hollywood celebrities haunted by ghostbusting
The past comes back to haunt Sacheen Littlefeather and Bill Murray
