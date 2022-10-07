Spot gold little changed ahead of a US nonfarm payrolls report
Weak internal controls and poor financial management set to be spotlighted again by the auditor-general
Islandsite is charged in alleged multimillion-rand case of fraud during feasibility study in Free State
Provincial ANC leaders say shake-up is to isolate those who challenged premier and his collective at recent conference
Harmony Gold to buy the Eva Copper project in Australia in R4.1bn transaction
Power generation fell for sixth straight month in August, while plant breakdowns saw Eskom's energy availbility factor dropping to the lowest on record this week
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
The UN rights council voted against a Western-led motion to hold a debate about alleged human rights abuses by China
SA goes one up in ODI series
Jair Bolsonaro surprises in Brazil’s election, Nigeria suffers worst flooding in a decade, Burkina Faso coup leader seizes power, Haiti nears breaking point, Indonesia mourns 125 killed in a ...
Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes — Netflix
Documentarian Joe Berlinger has created something of a cottage industry from making docuseries about infamous serial killers using recordings of actual interviews with chilling psychopaths. Following the much-hyped and much-criticised Ryan Murphy dramatisation of the life and times of Jeffrey Dahmer, Berlinger offers Dahmer’s account of his story in his own words as told to detectives after his arrest in 1991 — before his murder by a fellow inmate in 1994...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Five things to watch this weekend
Bizarre reality TV, a serial killer docuseries, a mix of sci-fi and social satire and 007 — what to stream
