Five things to watch this weekend

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The Council for Medical Schemes failed to act before Health Squared threw in the towel
Former president backs governing party’s strategy to renew itself
Mining company vows to end its tendency since its launch in 2013 to agree during negotiations with striking workers to pay hikes higher that inflation
Fundi Tshazibana says SA has not seen inflation at the rate experienced in developed economies thanks in part to central bank policy
City’s two biggest chambers of commerce warn that rising costs and crime are deterring investors and stifling existing companies
Pham Doan Trang published material on human rights and alleged police brutality in Vietnam, and was convicted in December
England batsmen close gap to 40 runs against Proteas in Manchester
The on-screen world of cooks and cooking is receiving some tense pressure cooker treatment, writes Tymon Smith
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee — Netflix
When a nervous but excited documentary film crew took up the invitation to film notorious former tech-millionaire turned outlaw John McAfee, their subject quipped that their film of his life would best be described by the tagline: “James Bond meets Scarface with a little Indiana Jones.” As the result shows, little could anyone have known just how much more crazy, dangerous and unpredictable McAfee’s life would become as he travelled the world trying to keep one step ahead of authorities looking to question him about the 2012 death of his Belize neighbour. Fuelled by sex, drugs, guns and paranoia, McAfee somehow managed to spend almost a decade avoiding prison and causing chaos until his arrest for tax evasion in Spain in 2020 and his death by suicide in a Barcelona jail cell last year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Five things to watch this weekend
Real life stories, parallel universe speculation and Netflix’s first ‘skop, skiet en donder’ Afrikaans series — what to stream
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee — Netflix
When a nervous but excited documentary film crew took up the invitation to film notorious former tech-millionaire turned outlaw John McAfee, their subject quipped that their film of his life would best be described by the tagline: “James Bond meets Scarface with a little Indiana Jones.” As the result shows, little could anyone have known just how much more crazy, dangerous and unpredictable McAfee’s life would become as he travelled the world trying to keep one step ahead of authorities looking to question him about the 2012 death of his Belize neighbour. Fuelled by sex, drugs, guns and paranoia, McAfee somehow managed to spend almost a decade avoiding prison and causing chaos until his arrest for tax evasion in Spain in 2020 and his death by suicide in a Barcelona jail cell last year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.