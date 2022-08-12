×

Mike Tyson comes out swinging over miniseries based on his life

Former world boxing champion furious over unauthorised production

12 August 2022 - 05:05 Tymon Smith

“Hey @hulu I’m not a n****r you can sell on the auction block #slaveryisover #f**khulu,” read a furiously fighting-worded tweet posted by former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson last week.

The object of Tyson’s wrath and racially charged pugilistic rhetoric is Mike, an upcoming unauthorised miniseries based on his life, which releases on Disney’s Hulu streaming service next month...

