‘Batgirl’ shelved in cost-cutting exercise

US employment data is expected to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 250,000 jobs in July
Friday, August 5 2022
Business Day speaks to Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of theVapour Products Association of SA, to clear the air on the industry that is trying to distinguish itself from tobacco
Current parties are unable to change enough to regain the public’s trust, says member of 20 years
The drop in June’s electricity production sends a pitiable message to investors when Africa's most industrialised economy experiences outages of between six and 12 hours a day
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
The results reflect growing acrimony towards President Macky Sall amid rising food and fuel costs
Phiwokuhle Mnguni makes SA history with women’s boxing medal
In spite of a budget of $90m, the CEO has calculated that he will lose less by ditching the film
The film industry press is buzzing this week from the news that Warner Brothers has decided to completely shelve its upcoming HBO Max streaming release of DC franchise outing Batgirl. That’s in spite of the studio having greenlit the film for a budget of $80m. It was already in post-production and its star, Leslie Grace, was already making noise in interviews about how excited she was for its release.
Warners had committed the film to streaming on its 76.8-million subscriber platform HBO Max from the get-go, deciding that it would be spectacular enough for a small screen offering but not quite at the levels needed for a theatrical release...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
‘Batgirl’ shelved in cost-cutting exercise
In spite of a budget of $90m, the CEO has calculated that he will lose less by ditching the film
The film industry press is buzzing this week from the news that Warner Brothers has decided to completely shelve its upcoming HBO Max streaming release of DC franchise outing Batgirl. That’s in spite of the studio having greenlit the film for a budget of $80m. It was already in post-production and its star, Leslie Grace, was already making noise in interviews about how excited she was for its release.
Warners had committed the film to streaming on its 76.8-million subscriber platform HBO Max from the get-go, deciding that it would be spectacular enough for a small screen offering but not quite at the levels needed for a theatrical release...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.