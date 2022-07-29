Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Friday, July 29 2022
The American New Wave cinematic movement was brief but it burned spectacularly brightly in the years leading from the phenomenal success of the stoner bikers in search of the real US in 1969‘’s Easy Rider to the ushering in of the blockbuster era by Steven Spielberg’s Jaws in 1975.
Perhaps no filmmaker of the era better exemplified the possibilities of what a new form for US cinema might look and feel like than the irascible, dedicated anti-establishmentarian Bob Rafelson, who died on July 24 at the age of 89...
In praise of Bob Rafelson, rebel who spurned the glitter of Hollywood
The auteur swam against the tide of the middle-class US but left enduring cult classics, writes Tymon Smith
