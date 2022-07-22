Where the unanswered questions of the Zambian authorities sing

Brent crude futures rise as tight supply and geopolitical tensions linger
The hawkish move by Lesetja Kganyago and his team will be vindicated if it delivers on price stability
Turnaround strategy for financially distressed municipalities follows a visit by party MPLs
Former president says inaction on unemployment, inequality and corruption risks unrest similar to ‘Arab Spring uprisings’
Business Day TV spoke to Koketso Mano, economist at FNB
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Britain’s spy chief estimates about 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since the February invasion, and ‘winter is coming’
Danish rider successfully breaks defending champion Tadej Pogacar all-in strategy
Floods in Senegal, Ramaphosa honours Jessie Duarte, wildfires in Europe, protests in India, Prince Harry lauds Mandela's legacy, and more
Three years ago, then 70-year-old first-time fiction writer and renowned US conservationist Delia Owens was the subject of breathless US news inserts about her late success as an author after her debut novel Where the Crawdads Sing became an international best-seller and publishing phenomenon.
It may have been the first time she was the subject of media attention — and the gushing praise of Reese Witherspoon who championed the novel through her hugely popular book club — but it wasn’t the first time that news cameras had trekked off to a remote location to interview Owens. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Where the unanswered questions of the Zambian authorities sing
With the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ questions about a murder are resurfacing
Three years ago, then 70-year-old first-time fiction writer and renowned US conservationist Delia Owens was the subject of breathless US news inserts about her late success as an author after her debut novel Where the Crawdads Sing became an international best-seller and publishing phenomenon.
It may have been the first time she was the subject of media attention — and the gushing praise of Reese Witherspoon who championed the novel through her hugely popular book club — but it wasn’t the first time that news cameras had trekked off to a remote location to interview Owens. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.