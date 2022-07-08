Asian markets are trending higher, though there was an apparent assassination attempt on former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe
Tory revolt forces colourful leader out of office
Fight is on against ‘economic bandits’, says president’s adviser Sydney Mufamadi
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
Balwani was found guilty of all charges against him for his role in the collapse of the $9bn blood-testing start-up
The agency's BB- rating is three steps below investment grade
Increasing capacity at SA’s remaining airlines may do little to cushion consumers
Public broadcaster NHK said he appeared to have been shot from behind by a man with a shotgun
Tree blocks cause problems for both competitors
Scandi-noir and noirish drama, music at the centre, hard-hitting prison drama and 'Pride and Prejudice' with a gay romcom spin
Black Bird — Apple TV+
Gritty crime thriller writer Dennis Lehane adapts this noirish drama from a memoir by James Keene. Taron Egerton stars as Keene — a convicted white-collar criminal who in order to trim time off his 10-year sentence at a minimum security prison cuts a deal with the FBI...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Five things to watch this weekend
