Five things to watch this weekend
Maya Rudolph and Rowan Atkinson in easy comedy, Edris Elba’s fight school and a Korean ‘Money Heist’ — what to stream
24 June 2022 - 05:00
Loot — Apple TV+
Apple TV continues to mine the modern workplace for laughs, after the critical success of its recent series Severance, with this lighthearted and silly, easy-laughs comedy. Maya Rudolph stars as the wife of a tech billionaire who, when she finds out he’s been cheating on her for years, divorces him and uses the opportunity provided by her mammoth $87bn settlement to find out what exactly her long-running charitable foundation and its employees do, much to their irritation and with predictably ridiculous but often enjoyably charming results...
