Five things to watch this weekend
High-energy sports drama, laughs with John Cena and the final season of ‘Peaky Blinders’
10 June 2022 - 05:00
Winning Time — Showmax
Executive producer Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice, Don’t Look Up) has his genre-mashing fingerprints all over this hugely enjoyable high-energy sports drama. It‘’s an often blackly comic retelling of the true story of Dr Jerry Buss, the former chemist turned entrepreneur who bought the LA Lakers basketball team and — with a lot of imagination and plenty of help from rookie sensation Earvin Magic Johnson — turned them into the legendary “Showtime” Lakers of the 1980s. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now