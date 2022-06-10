Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend High-energy sports drama, laughs with John Cena and the final season of ‘Peaky Blinders’ B L Premium

Winning Time — Showmax

Executive producer Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice, Don’t Look Up) has his genre-mashing fingerprints all over this hugely enjoyable high-energy sports drama. It‘’s an often blackly comic retelling of the true story of Dr Jerry Buss, the former chemist turned entrepreneur who bought the LA Lakers basketball team and — with a lot of imagination and plenty of help from rookie sensation Earvin Magic Johnson — turned them into the legendary “Showtime” Lakers of the 1980s. ..