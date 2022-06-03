Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Political drama, a local Netflix film, Obi-Wan Kenobi and a ‘Station Eleven’ series adaptation — what to stream B L Premium

Obi-Wan Kenobi — Disney +

Ewan McGregor dusts off his Jedi cloak and careful English accent for an adventure-filled and visually satisfying return to the galaxy far away in this series about the beloved Jedi master who we find downhearted and retired after his failure to stop Anakin Skywalker from going over to the dark side. When the young and precocious Princess Leia falls into the hands of kidnappers, Obi-Wan must reconnect with the force and honour his promise to her mother to keep her and her brother Luke safe at all costs...