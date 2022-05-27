Tom Cruise continues to shine as the action-loving maverick

After a few previews in the US and a much publicised glamour screening at the Cannes Film Festival, the long anticipated, much-delayed-by-the-pandemic sequel to the 1986 blockbuster game-changer Top Gun arrives in cinemas around the world.

In an era in which the aggressive obsessions of online anoraks and their loyalty to the Marvel Comics Universe has meant that the opinions of critics count for almost nothing, Top Gun: Maverick has accumulated a wealth of gushingly positive reviews and holds an enviable 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes...