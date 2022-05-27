Tom Cruise continues to shine as the action-loving maverick
27 May 2022 - 05:28
After a few previews in the US and a much publicised glamour screening at the Cannes Film Festival, the long anticipated, much-delayed-by-the-pandemic sequel to the 1986 blockbuster game-changer Top Gun arrives in cinemas around the world.
In an era in which the aggressive obsessions of online anoraks and their loyalty to the Marvel Comics Universe has meant that the opinions of critics count for almost nothing, Top Gun: Maverick has accumulated a wealth of gushingly positive reviews and holds an enviable 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now