What to expect from this year’s Cannes Film Festival
Tantalising new projects from many previous Cannes winners will be vying for the top Palme d’Or honour
06 May 2022 - 05:07
In just under two weeks the French Riviera will be invaded by the global film industry’s biggest celebrities. They will rub shoulders with lesser-known but critically acclaimed cinematic auteurs at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival from May 17-28.
Cannes once was strictly a space for the world’s art filmmakers to gather but these days it’s a mix of art film stars looking for what are still serious cinema’s highest accolades and Hollywood moguls out to make international deals for their latest blockbusters...
