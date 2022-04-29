Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Two stellar book adaptations, a courtroom miniseries, Magic Johnson and some more ‘Ozark’ — what to stream B L Premium

The North Water — Showmax

Colin Farrell gets heavyset, grizzly, mumbling and menacing for his career-best performance as Henry Drax, the harpooner of a doomed Victorian-era whale ship whose journey to the Arctic will crush the spirit of many of its crew and expose the darkest corners of the souls of the rest. Based on the book by Ian McGuire, this five-hour descent into the hell of life in the most unforgiving of environments offers an uncomfortable but dramatically satisfying look at men at their most base and ruthless and how far they’re willing to go to survive...