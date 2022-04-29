An enjoyable evening’s viewing that is only a click away

The most overhyped TV event of recent days was the launch of a new British-based streaming service called TalkTV. On the first day, it featured talented but much-maligned presenter Piers Morgan interviewing talented but much-maligned former US president Donald Trump. An orgy of egos.

So proud was Morgan of his world exclusive that the interview was run in two sections over two nights. To stretch it out, each of Morgan’s one-hour shows was punctuated with snippets of Trump, sandwiched between Morgan’s commentary, and also lots of flashbacks, flash-forwards with more Morgan preening than any viewer deserved...