The unbearable weight of Nicolas Cage

In the 27 years since he won a best actor Oscar for his performance as a self-destructive alcoholic in Mike Figgis’ gritty American indie drama Leaving Las Vegas, perhaps no other actor has had quite so mocked a career as Nicolas Kim Coppola; better known to the world as Nicolas Cage.

The actor who famously got himself into millions of dollars of debt with the IRS has taken on well over a hundred roles of dubious quality since he won his Oscar and become the man we love to mimic for his over-the-top outbursts in “freak out” montage videos that have been watched millions of times on YouTube...