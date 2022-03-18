Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Drama, fiction, a comedy thriller and two adaptations of novels — what to stream B L Premium

WeCrashed — Apple TV +

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star in this dramatisation of the Wondery podcast series narrating the mad, messy rise and fall of workspace innovation start-up WeWork. Leto plays the enigmatic and creepy Israeli businessman Adam Neuman and Hathaway his obsessed and ruthless US wife Rebekah. Their chaotic relationship and grand ideas seemed to set them on a path to tech trailblazing immortality until it brought everything and everyone spectacularly hurtling down around them. The first three episodes are now available with new episodes added weekly...