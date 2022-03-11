Life / Arts & Entertainment Long live flat caps, razors and Brummie accents After its final season the legacy of Steven Knight’s ‘Peaky Blinders’ is set to endure B L Premium

In the overpopulated world of the era of peak television some commonalities are shared by those shows that make their mark far beyond the length of their run on screens and in the broader realm of popular culture.

The British period gangster drama Peaky Blinders, which in the UK has just begun its sixth and final season, has slowly but surely become one of these totemic artefacts in modern cultural mythology...