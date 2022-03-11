Long live flat caps, razors and Brummie accents
After its final season the legacy of Steven Knight’s ‘Peaky Blinders’ is set to endure
11 March 2022 - 05:00
In the overpopulated world of the era of peak television some commonalities are shared by those shows that make their mark far beyond the length of their run on screens and in the broader realm of popular culture.
The British period gangster drama Peaky Blinders, which in the UK has just begun its sixth and final season, has slowly but surely become one of these totemic artefacts in modern cultural mythology...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now