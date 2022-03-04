The Russians aren’t coming to cinemas, theatres, opera houses or galleries near you
The latest move indermines opposition by lumping dissidents together with those who support the state
04 March 2022 - 05:07
With the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the clear unwillingness of the US, UK or anyone really to commit to military assistance to the embattled citizens of the former Soviet republic, sanctions have become the foremost weapon in the arsenal of the outraged and indignant opponents of the imperial Napoleonic ambitions of Vladimir Putin.
The US, UK, Canada and other major European players have imposed a wide-ranging swathe of bans and penalties against Russian banks, oligarchs, airlines and vodka. Concurrent to these hopefully effective attempts to hit the Russian government where it hurts was the swift adoption of an umbrella “cultural boycott,” which will be all too familiar to South Africans who lived under apartheid. ..
