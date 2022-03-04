Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend From a racy utopian adaptation to a documentary about Leonard Cohen’s relationship with Marianne Ihlen — what to stream B L Premium

Brave New World — Showmax

It’s not the show to let your teenagers who may be studying Aldous Huxley’s seminal dystopian novel watch for crib notes. As some critics have noted, there’s so much flesh on display in this adaptation of Huxley’s story about a future premised on the abolition of monogamy and privacy that it might as well be called “Brave Nude World”. It also updates the plot to tackle more pressing modern concerns and presents a very slick and seductive version of Huxley’s original vision that’s easy to be entranced by. Ultimately you’re left with a feeling that a little less style and a bit more focus on the deeper, still relevant philosophical substance of the original would elevate the whole enterprise beyond adequately and sometimes thrilling enough entertainment...