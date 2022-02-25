Five things to watch this weekend
Historical dramas, a variety of comedy and an indictment of Boeing — what to stream
25 February 2022 - 05:05
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — Netflix
This is a quietly effective indictment of the corporate profiteering and greed that led the world’s most famous plane maker to veer spectacularly off course from the solid dedication to safety and technical excellence on which its once unbesmirchable reputation was based...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now