Five things to watch this weekend Historical dramas, a variety of comedy and an indictment of Boeing — what to stream

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — Netflix

This is a quietly effective indictment of the corporate profiteering and greed that led the world’s most famous plane maker to veer spectacularly off course from the solid dedication to safety and technical excellence on which its once unbesmirchable reputation was based...