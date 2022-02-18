Five things to watch this weekend
Office workers, black American artists, a narcissistic hip-hop star, and Afrikaans eroticism — what to stream
18 February 2022 - 05:06
Severance — Apple TV +
Ben Stiller directs this star-studded grim-humoured and intriguingly premised series in which a team of office workers have volunteered for a “severance procedure” in which their memories of work and their memories of all life outside work are surgically divided. When one of them suddenly disappears, things get murky and philosophically angst-ridden as they begin to realise that perhaps there is no easy solution to the age-old work-life balance problem...
