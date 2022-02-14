Investec Cape Town Art Fair offers fascinating possibilities for collectors

The latest hybrid iteration of the Investec Cape Town Art Fair (ICTAF) offers five different curated exhibitions and many fascinating possibilities for art lovers and collectors.

The physical Fair, which took a hiatus in 2021 due to the pandemic, will return to its usual venue, the Cape Town International Convention Centre, from February 18 to 20. There will also be a digital component thanks to a collaboration with European web and app platform, Artshell.

ICTAF director Laura Vincenti is co-curating three of the five shows at the Fair: the MAIN show; the new ALT project show with Sophie Lalonde (ICTAF head of VIP and partnerships), dedicated to artwork moving from the physical to the digital world; and the SOLO show with Mia Louw (ICTAF galleries and special projects liaison), a special artist’s showcase.