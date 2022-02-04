Five things to watch this weekend

The Lighthouse — Netflix

Robert Eggers’ 2019 gothic horror cum black comedy finally finds a platform for local viewers. Starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson as an excellently matched pair of existentially angsty lighthouse keepers on a New England island in the 1890s, it’s a gritty, claustrophobic and beautifully executed two-hander that pushes its audience often uncomfortably but intriguingly along its gradual descent into psychological terror.

Licorice Pizza — In cinemas

Paul Thomas Anderson proves himself the easy master of modern American cinema once again in this eccentric and meandering love letter to 1970s’ San Fernando Valley suburbia. Starring fresh-faced and exceptionally capable newcomers Cooper Hoffman (son of Philip Seymour) as the precociously entrepreneurial 15-year-old Gary Valentine and Alana Haim as Alana, the complicated young woman he has his heart set on, it’s a quirky coming-of-age tale in which nothing quite resolves itself but everything tenderly aches behind its sun-drenched Kodachrome frames.

In From the Cold — Netflix

A silly piece of enjoyably diverting action adventure in which a seemingly normal soccer mom is drawn back into her past as a CIA assassin. It’s full of ludicrous but finely executed twists, turns and thrilling kick-ass sequences to keep you pleasantly entertained while not requiring too much intellectual energy.

Reacher — Amazon Prime Video

Lee Child’s best-selling and much-beloved action-hero Jack Reacher finally finds an actor to match his physical stature in the form of Alan Ritchson, who brings smugness to the role as the power-punching army vet who must clear his name after he is wrongly arrested for murder. For the many loyal fans of the novels, fidelity to Child’s material helps to keep things kicking along.

Suspicion — Apple TV +

Some of the team behind the hit spy series The Americans reunite for a high-stakes thriller series starring Uma Thurman in which a group of disparate Brits find themselves arrested and under suspicion for the kidnapping of the son of a US media mogul. As we learn more about each of them it becomes tricky to know who to believe, what really happened and where things are going.