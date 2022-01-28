Five things to watch this weekend

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window — Netflix

Kristen Bell stars in this murder-mystery thriller spoof as a wine-soaked broken-hearted single woman whose hormones are triggered by the arrival of a handsome neighbour across the street. When her stalking turns her from ogler to murder witness, things take some hilarious and suitably absurd turns in a show that’s heavily tongue in cheek but still manages to keep you intrigued...