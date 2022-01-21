Life / Arts & Entertainment The ‘k-wave’ is sweeping the globe and audiences are loving it B L Premium

In the 1990s South Korea was one of the “Four Asian Tigers,” economies whose rapid industrialisation and sustained economic growth served as a model for developing countries around the world.

Since then, South Korea has become a country that’s experiencing vast inequality between rich and poor and trapping its new generation of skilled workers in a cycle of debt that makes it difficult for the country’s middle class to sustain itself. ..