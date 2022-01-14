The problem with not looking up

Unless you’ve been spending your holidays off the grid, you’ll know by now that Netflix gave the world a Christmas present that has been the source of heated exclamation-pointed opinion pieces across social media platforms: director Adam McKay’s much anticipated, star-studded apocalyptic satire Don’t Look Up.

The film tells the story of two astronomers played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio who discover a new comet that is headed for a catastrophic collision course with the earth in six months. They immediately head off to Washington to warn the president — a populist female Donald Trump figure played by Meryl Streep and her chief of staff, who also happens to be her son, played by Jonah Hill...