Five things to watch this weekend A moody take on Shakespeare, book adaptations, a biopic by Kristen Stewart and the dark side of suburban teenage American life — what to watch

The Tragedy of Macbeth — Apple TV +

Joel Coen makes his first film sans brother Ethan with this black and white, minimalist, bare essentials adaptation of the Scottish play starring Denzel Washington and the director’s wife, Frances McDormand. His moody, high on atmosphere and claustrophobia, intensely psychological vision strips the classic tale of ambition, greed, power and betrayal down without losing any of its emotional impact. Shakespeare meets Edgar Allan Poe’s The Raven with top-notch performances and a carefully controlled aesthetic that emphasises the most important aspects of a well-known story to create a singularly effective, lean and mean adaptation for the ages...