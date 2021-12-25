Dolly Rathebe — the musical legend of Sophiatown

In March 2021 the Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study held a symposium celebrating 70 years of Drum magazine, where I presented a paper, The Mega Divas of Sophiatown. It remembers the impact that these female stars had on popular culture, politics and jazz music globally. I was struck by the role that Rathebe in particular played in inspiring Makeba, Mbulu, Masuka and many others to follow their dreams and become singing stars. I wanted to know more about her, to excavate and celebrate her legacy.

A few months later I was awarded the University of Pretoria Future Africa Institute Fellowship and a Xarra Books publishing deal to research and write Rathebe’s biography. It is a unique opportunity to share the life of a legend with future generations — and to map the musical links between the past and future.

Dolly takes Joburg

Dolly Rathebe paved a glittering path as Africa’s very first black female movie superstar after appearing in the 1949 film, Jim Comes to Joburg.

She was born in 1928, in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg. Her parents named her Josephine Malatsi. She changed her name to the more glamorous Dolly Rathebe, apparently after a young lady from a well-off family. Rathebe was spotted singing at a Sunday picnic by two British film makers — director Donald Swanson and producer Eric Rutherford. The two immediately recognised her star quality and gave her the role of Judy, a club singer, in the movie.

Screenshot from Jim Comes to Joburg featuring Rathebe (left) and Daniel Adnewmah. Warrior Films/Apex

The synopsis is simple: a young man leaves his rural home to find his fortune. He is attacked and harassed in Johannesburg. But he is offered a chance to make it as a singer with a nightclub’s star singing sensation — Dolly Rathebe. The audience loved Rathebe’s sultry vocals and magnetic screen presence. Overnight her name became slang for everything nice. If it’s “Dolly”, it’s great. If it’s “double Dolly”, it’s out of this world.

Her famous Drum cover — wearing a bikini made of two handkerchiefs tied together on the city’s famous mine dumps — propelled her to legend status. The picture, taken by Jurgen Schadeburg, got them both arrested for flouting the Immorality Act, an apartheid law that forbade sexual relations between whites and other races. The police suspected that they were lovers. Rathebe’s arrest just made her legend grow. Everyone was talking about it, and everyone was talking about Dolly Rathebe and singing her songs.

Musical life

Rathebe travelled and sang all over Southern Africa with top bands like the Manhattan Brothers and the Elite Swingsters. She was a star attraction for many years in Alf Herbert’s African Jazz and Variety Show which opened in 1954.

Rathebe’s music was not overtly political. She sang mainly about everyday troubles. There was Uyinto yokwenzani umbi kanganka — where she is complaining about her lover. And then Into Yam ndiyayithanda nomi isel’ utswala — where she is complimenting her lover, even though he drinks too much! Her own compositions were mainly about ordinary day-to-day highs and lows, like Andisahambi Netshomi zam about a young lady promising her mother not to go out late at night with her friends any more.