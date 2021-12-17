Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend A variety of dramas, satire about climate change and an ode to creation — what to stream B L Premium

The Hand of God — Netflix

Paolo Sorrentino’s coming of age drama is inspired by the director’s own childhood in 1980s Naples. As always with Sorrentino, it’s a beautifully realised, meandering meditation on youth and memory that touches on moments from the era, including the arrival of Diego Maradona at Napoli FC and director Federico Fellini who makes an appearance in the town to cast one of his films. Sometimes sad, sometimes sensual it is an often sublimely engaging look at how the filmmaker’s past laid the seeds for his future career...