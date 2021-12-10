Five things to watch this weekend
The power of cinema and photography, a Sex and the City for modern times, manga and the artistic process of a film student — what to stream
10 December 2021 - 05:00
The Summit of the Gods — Netflix
Adapted from the celebrated manga comic by Jirô Taniguchi, director Patrick Imbert’s visually awesome and visceral animated drama follows a young Japanese photojournalist who becomes obsessed with unravelling a mystery that will change the historical narrative about mountaineering and the foreboding peaks of the Himalayas forever. Imbert’s use of the medium to convey the sheer scale of the mountains and the trepidation and danger faced by their would-be conquerors is astonishing. ..
