CHRIS THURMAN: Never mind the lack of transformation, join Scrooge for a carol
‘Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol’ is on at the Pieter Toerien Theatre with all the festive flair you can expect
10 December 2021 - 05:00
It has taken me five years to see VR Theatrical’s production Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.
Last year, as Jaco van Rensburg recalls in his Director’s Note, the show’s run at Pieter Toerien’s Studio Theatre at Montecasino was ended prematurely by the Covid-19 second wave. The patient souls at VR Theatrical have been unable to stage anything since then, an all-too-common fate for those in the performing arts sector. But, Van Rensburg reminds us, theatre “has been dying for almost 2,000 years” and (miraculously, magically) it is still around. Despite everything...
