Five things to watch this weekend A harrowing documentary, a corruption scandal, celebrity culture, mysteries and a powerful woman in ancient Rome — what to stream

I Hate Suzie — Showmax

Billie Piper brings her whirlwind, madcap charm to bear in this funny, sharp dissection of the absurdities of modern day celebrity culture in the digital age. When comedian Suzie Pickles falls victim to a phone hacking that leads to compromising pictures leaked online, she and her best friend and manager must band together to fight the tabloids, the trolls and their own worst inclinations...