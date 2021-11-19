Life / Arts & Entertainment CHRIS THURMAN: An artistic reminder not to take sight for granted Willem Boshoff’s ‘The Blind Alphabet’ is now available to view at the UJ Art Gallery and it is worth the visit B L Premium

Annali Cabano-Dempsey is stepping down after more than two decades at the helm of the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Art Gallery. This week a celebratory event was held in her honour, recognising the significance of her tenure as curator. She has shaped the careers of many artists, she has bolstered public discourse about the arts and she has shown how universities can drive innovation in the arts sector.

She brought her experience, acumen and creativity to bear on the implications of Covid-19 for a physical arts space such as the UJ Gallery — and, indeed, the opportunities presented by the digital acceleration accompanying the pandemic. The result was Moving Cube, conceived of not just as a virtual gallery but also as a digital arts repository or archive...