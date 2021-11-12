Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Premium drama, heartwarming climate change dystopia and predictable action — what to stream B L Premium

Finch — Apple TV +

Set in an all too plausible and uncomfortably not too distant future, this sometimes grim but mostly heartwarming postapocalyptic drama relies on a simple premise. What if climate change had finally destroyed the ozone layer, wiping out most of humanity except for Tom Hanks, his dog and a bumbling but good-natured robot? The answer doesn’t reinvent the genre but thanks to Hanks’s endearing and empathetic performance it manages to offer a light but entertaining diversion from the more dour doomsday fare we’re used to seeing...