Five things to watch this weekend
Real-life stories, documentaries and sharp comedy — what to stream
05 November 2021 - 05:05
Colin in Black and White — Netflix
Colin Kaepernick teams up with director Ava DuVernay for this six-part series of part documentary, a big part dramatic re-enactment and several parts black history and experience lesson. It explores the teenage years of the San Francisco ’49ers quarterback whose 2016 decision to take the knee during the national anthem sparked a worldwide movement and cost him his career. It’s a timely reminder of how racial politics and microaggressions play out in all aspects of US life, particularly in the ultracompetitive and high stakes world of talented teen athletes with the potential to become iconic superstars...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now